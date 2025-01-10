Young mother and her three-year-old child were hit ad killed in Bag

A 27-year-old woman and her three-year-old child were hit and killed on Friday morning on highway no. 3, on the outskirts of Bag.

According to the Pest County Police Headquarters, the woman wanted to cross an undesignated pedestrian crossing with her child when they were hit by a car. The mother and her child were so seriously injured that they died on the spot. During the site investigation, the affected section of the road was closed to the full width of the police.

Motorists can go towards Domony or the M3 motorway. The Gödöllő Police Department is investigating the exact cause and circumstances of the accident with the involvement of experts.





24.hu

pixabay