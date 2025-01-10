Cooling arrives for the weekend with strong, sometimes stormy winds

A significant drop in temperature is expected this weekend: daytime highs will hover just above freezing, while nighttime lows could reach as low as -8°C. Friday might bring precipitation, but sunny weather is expected afterward. However, winds will be strong across large areas, and stormy gusts are possible in some places, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, but cloud cover will gradually clear from the northwest during the day. Mixed precipitation will cease across more areas from the northwest, leaving only sleet or snow in some northeastern regions by the afternoon.

The northwesterly wind will be strong in many areas, with occasional storm-force gusts. The highest daytime temperatures will generally range between 2°C and 6°C, but in the northeast near the eastern border, the maximum may occur in the morning, reaching up to 7°C or 8°C.

By Saturday morning, fog may form in sheltered southwestern areas. During the day, initially sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected, but thicker clouds will drift over the country from the north later, and scattered snow showers may occur in some areas.

The northwesterly to northerly wind will be brisk and strong across large areas. Early morning temperatures will range from -8°C to -1°C, while afternoon highs will be between 2°C and 6°C.

On Sunday, cloudier skies are expected primarily in Transdanubia and northeastern regions, while other areas may see several hours of sunshine. Snow showers cannot be ruled out in some places.

The northern and northwesterly winds could bring strong or stormy gusts in western parts of the country. Morning temperatures will range from -8°C to -1°C, while afternoon highs will range from 0°C to +5°C.

(MTI)