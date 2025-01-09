Temporary closure of Malompark bus stop

Road resurfacing works will be carried out at the Malompark bus stop in the direction of Balmazújvárosi Road.

During this period, the stop will be closed from 9:00 AM on Monday, January 13, 2025, until the end of service on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to establish a temporary bus stop. As a result, buses heading towards Nyugati Industrial Park, Nagymacs, North-West Economic Zone, and Auchan store — including routes 21, 33, 71, 71A, Auchan buses, and the night bus 93 — will not serve the Malompark stop during this time.

(DKV)