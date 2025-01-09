The organist of the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen has passed away

Sepsy Károly, a Reformed organist and pastor, passed away at the age of 94, the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen announced.

Sepsy Károly began his service at the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen on November 1, 1963, and served as the church’s organist-pastor for nearly 42 years. Among his many memorable contributions, he played the organ during Pope John Paul II’s visit—a service he recalled in a previous interview as one of his most cherished memories. We remember his active life with grateful hearts