English-subtitled performances coming to Csokonai National Theatre this January

The Csokonai National Theatre offers performances with English subtitles, making its productions accessible to a broader audience.

Here’s a glimpse of the January performances featuring English subtitles:

Dates:

January 10, 19:00 – Premiere

January 23, 19:00

This co-production between Csokonai National Theatre Debrecen, Maladype Theatre Budapest, and the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities honors the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust.

The play revolves around Samuel Finkelbaum, a world-famous puppeteer and Birkenau survivor, who lives in post-World War II Berlin, trapped in an alternate reality where the war still rages. Through a “theater within the theater” setup, the narrative explores his struggles, memories, and a friend’s attempts to pull him back to the present.

Director: Zoltán Balázs

Samuel Beckett: Waiting for Godot

Date:

January 17, 19:00

A staple of István K. Szabó’s directorial career, this classic play serves as a lens for examining different phases of life. In the 2024 production, the focus shifts to the search for identity, delving into individual and collective memory with the hope of divine redemption.

Director: István K. Szabó

Date:

January 24, 19:00

This uproarious comedy takes audiences behind the scenes of a disastrous theater production. From chaotic rehearsals to scandalous backstage antics, the play humorously unveils the professional and personal mishaps of its characters. Adapted into a popular film in 1992, the comedy remains a favorite on stages worldwide.

Director: Illés Horváth

Astor Piazzolla & Horacio Ferrer: María de Buenos Aires

Dates:

January 29, 19:00

January 30, 19:00

This tango-opera portrays María, a symbol of tango and Buenos Aires, as she navigates love, betrayal, and death. Her journey through the dark underbelly of the city and her eventual redemption are brought to life through a blend of classical music, jazz, and traditional tango.

Director – Choreographer: András Lóránt

Date:

January 31, 19:00

Adapted from Dostoyevsky’s novel, this production by Macedonian director Dejan Projkovski examines the descent into nihilism and revolution. The story reflects on how ideological misinterpretations can turn idealists into monsters, questioning whether humanity can rediscover its “angelic” nature.

Director: Dejan Projkovski

