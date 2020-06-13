Holding Wedding Ceremonies and Bridal Parties With Less Than 200 Participants Becomes Possible

Government decree 207/2020. (V.15.) on the next phase of protective measures allows wedding ceremonies to be held and the following bridal parties with less than 200 participants at catering and accommodation facilities from 1 June 2020.

The above measures are conditional to the following: social contact – with the exception of people living in the same household – is to be restricted to the minimum, and a distance of 1.5 metres is to be kept from other people as far as possible. On the basis of the above, and in compliance with public health regulations, wedding ceremonies outside official premises (external locations) with less than 200 participants are allowed to be held from 1 June 2020. A maximum of 50 people can take part in ceremonies held at the official premises as the required safety distance can only be ensured this way, due to the capacity of these rooms.

debrecen.hu

pixabay