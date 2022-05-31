A Slovak court delegation arrived in Debrecen

President of the Debrecen District Court, dr. On May 25, 2022, Zsolt Vágó received a delegation from the District Court of Tőkerees, Slovakia. The foreign judges were first introduced to the building of the Debrecen District Court, which won the Construction Industry Award and then met with the district judges’ leading judges and secretaries in the library. The Slovak judge dr. Márta Márta Kahler, President of the Debrecen General Court, gave a presentation on the Hungarian judicial system. After that, dr. This was followed by a presentation by Béla Szurdi, Deputy President of the General Court, on the topic of becoming a judge in Hungary.

In the afternoon, the presentation of the sights of the city of Debrecen could not be missed either, the Hungarian judges showed the Slovak Reformed Church to their Slovak colleagues and also visited the Déry Museum.

The next day, the professional program continued in the district court, during which the judges in Slovakia were able to gain insight into the Hungarian criminal and civil procedure law system and learn about the structure of the European Network of Legal Advisers. During the interactive presentations, many issues were discussed, the discussion of which provided useful experiences.

The judges of the District Court of Tőkerebes were then able to take part in both criminal and civil proceedings, which were followed by another exchange of experience in the field of procedural law. In the afternoon, the guests visited the National Park of Hortobágy. After the program, dr. Zsolt Vágó said goodbye to his Slovak colleagues, with whom they agreed that it was important to build and continue a good international relationship, as well as to exchange professional experience in the field of law.