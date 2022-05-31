The western roundabout in Debrecen will be completed soon, but there is still a lot of work to be done

According to the plans, the construction of the third and final phase of the small roundabout intended to help the traffic downtown of Debrecen will be completed by the middle of summer 2022, the Hungarian Builders announced.

The entire 1.5 km section of the western small ring road, from Erzsébet Street to Mester Street, will be built in three phases. The first phase of development was completed in 2012, the second in 2015, and the third and final phase is scheduled to be completed by mid-summer 2022.

The final phase of the development will be realized in the net amount of HUF 1,299,518,129 – partly from Hungarian resources and partly from European Union support – with post-financing. The client of the investment is the Local Government of the City of Debrecen, and the main contractor is Debrecen Mélyépítő Holding Kft., Zemplénkő Kft. And KE-VÍZ 21 Zrt.

The West Small Circuit III. In connection with the construction of the section between Hatvan and Mester streets, the following important parts had to be carried out by the contractors:

underground change of track,

replacement of water utilities,

construction of a rainwater drainage system,

the construction of the gas pipeline network, the electricity network, and the space lighting network, as well as the replacement and new construction of the communications network,

and the conversion and installation of a traffic light system.

In the 420-meter length between Hatvan and Mester streets, a 2 × 2 lane and a separate bus lane will be created in the outer lanes with the construction of three layers of asphalt and a C12 concrete road surface. Besides that

a paved sidewalk and cycle path will be built on both sides of the trail,

3 CP concrete paved bus stops will be set up,

the intersections of Mester and Hatvan streets will be rebuilt,

and the pavement on Mester Street to Bethlen Street will be refurbished.

Currently, the asphalt wear layer is being installed, after which it is planned to paint the pavement signs and place the signs on the entire trail. The fencing of the route, the planting of trees and shrubs, and the commissioning of the irrigation network are in progress. In addition, the traffic lights are being installed and put into operation, he learned from János Karácsony, Hungarian Project Manager, KE-VÍZ 21 Zrt.

