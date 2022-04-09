Track Structure at the Western Roundabout Will Be Changed – a Temporary Traffic Order is to Be Introduced

During the construction works of the western roundabout in Debrecen, at the crossroads of Tisza István street and Hatvan street, further traffic restrictions will be expected, the municipality of Debrecen announced. Their announcement shows that the works will run from 11th April 2022 to 25th April 2022.

In the second phase of the track structure change, construction works will be carried out in the area of ​​the junction on the side facing Tisza István street. The affected traffic lanes will be closed, therefore one lane to the left and one to the right in the direction of Hatvan street will provide traffic from Tisza István street. From Bethlen street, you can take a lane from Hatvan street to Segner square and turn left toward Tisza István Street. Furthermore, by drawing a lane from the direction of Segner square, a straight line towards Bethlen street and a right turn towards Tisza István street is ensured. The traffic lights operate during the works and, if necessary, police traffic control ensures uninterrupted traffic at the junction.

The municipality asks passers-by not to drive as usual, but to take into account the temporary traffic change during construction.

Asphalt milling works are expected on 11th-12th April, 2022 on the section of Mester street between Csemete street and Bethlen street, as well as on a 65-meter-long section of Csemete street. During the work, the affected lane is closed, and the traffic is diverted to the lanes that remain free under guard control. After the passing of the machines, these sections they will be returned to the road traffic immediately, so after the preparatory work, traffic will be possible again. Asphalting works in the above areas will be carried out on the weekend of 23rd-24th April, 2022 (in the case of rainy weather on the weekend of 7th-8th May, 2022), during which the branch of Csemete street will be the full width of Mester street for a certain period, and the section between Bethlen street will be closed across the width of the traffic lane concerned.

