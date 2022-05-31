Nearly 100 new doctors were inaugurated at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen held a doctoral and honorary inauguration ceremony in the Main Hall of the Main Building on Saturday. At the event, 96 new doctors from five disciplines were able to receive their diplomas, the habilitated doctoral titles, Professor Emeritus, Civis honoris causa, and Doctor honoris causa.

László Csernoch, Deputy Rector of Science of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that the number of participants in doctoral training exceeds 1,200, the institution issues almost 200 doctoral degrees per year, and the training has been conducted in English since 2015.

Of the 96 candidates who attended the doctoral inauguration in the spring, 76 met the requirements for obtaining a doctoral (Ph.D.) degree with a summa cum laude and 20 cum laude qualifications.

The ceremony continued with the transfer of habilitated doctoral titles: 6 in the field of agricultural sciences, 5 in the field of humanities, 4 in the field of medicine and health sciences, 1-1 in the field of social sciences and natural sciences, a total of 17 university lecturers met the habilitation procedure.

The Senate of the University of Debrecen awarded the title of Professor Emeritus to András Jávor, a retired teacher of the institution. The title recognizes the achievements of its best professors, the work done for the benefit of the university, and at the same time provides the rights and conditions for their further activities.

The Senate of the University of Debrecen established the Publication Award of the University of Debrecen in the spring of 2008, which can be awarded to the lecturer or researcher of the university who published the results of his research in a prestigious professional publication and made it available in the university database. Five prizes can be awarded each year, which were awarded to researchers working and publishing in the university’s key research areas.

At the ceremony, Antal Tenk, professor emeritus of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences of the Széchenyi István University, was inducted into the ranks of the university’s honorary citizens, Zoltán Macháty, and the professor of the Purdue University of the United States.

