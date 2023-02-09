Official Visit By the Canadian Ambassador at the University of Debrecen

Her Excellency, Caroline Charette, Ambassador of Canada to Hungary, is visiting the Institute of English and American Studies on February 15.

Everyone is cordially invited to Caroline Charette’s short presentation followed by a discussion and Q&A session. You are more than welcome to ask Her Excellency about Canada and Canadian values, multiculturalism and diversity, equality and equity, or women’s rights, or her work as a diplomat, among other topics.

The presentation will be followed by an issue launch of HJEAS (Hungarian Journal of English and American Studies). The 2022 Fall issue will be introduced by the editor, Marianna Gula and Balázs Venkovits, guest editor of the special block on Central and Eastern European emigration to Canada. During the launch, Her Excellency will also be present.

The issue launch is a hybrid event, you can join us via Webex: https://unideb.webex.com/unideb/j.php…

The events take place February 15, from 2 pm in Karácsony Sándor Lecture Hall (Main Building, 2. floor, right above Studio 111).

