EU’s young translator contest unveils this year’s 27 winners

The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its 16th Juvenes Translatores translation contest for secondary schools.
This year, 2,883 participants put their language skills to the test, choosing to translate a text between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages. Of the 552 language combinations available, the students from 681 schools used 141 combinations, including Spanish into Slovenian and Polish into Danish. The results are in today!
The students participating in the contest enjoyed the opportunity to discover translation. As students from a school in Spain school put it: ‘Our English teacher is a former translator and we’ve all enjoyed every bit of the preparation process, practising with texts from past years and learning about the challenges of translation in the EU institutions. We’ve even planned a visit to a university that runs a degree in translation to learn more about this world.’
The European Commission’s translators selected 27 winners, one for each EU country, as well as 287 students who received special mentions for their outstanding translations.
The award ceremony for the 27 winners will take place in Brussels, on 31 March 2023.
The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation has organised the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators‘) contest every year since 2007. Over the years, the contest has been a life-changing experience for many of its entrants and winners. Some have decided to study translation at university, and some have joined the European Commission’s translation department as a trainee or a full-time translator.
Background
The goal of the Juvenes Translatores contest is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. The competition is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU.
Multilingualism, and therefore translation, have been an integral feature of the EU since the European Communities were first created. It was enshrined in the very first Regulation adopted in 1958 (EEC Council: Regulation No 1). Since then, the number of official EU languages has grown from 4 to 24, as more countries joined the EU.
2022-2023 Juvenes Translatores winners:
|COUNTRY
|WINNER
|PARTICIPANTS
|Name,
language pair
|Name of the school,
city
|Number of schools
|Number of students
|Belgium
|William Dancourt-Cavanagh
FR>EN
|Lycée Français Jean Monnet,
Bruxelles
|18
|78
|Bulgaria
|Ивет Качурова
DE>BG
|91 Немска езикова гимназия „Проф. Константин Гълъбов“, София
|17
|79
|Czechia
|Max Petrnoušek,
EN>CS
|Gymnázium Česká Lípa,
Česká Lípa
|21
|89
|Denmark
|Josefine Qi Drechsler,
EN>DA
|Rødkilde Gymnasium,
Vejle
|14
|51
|Germany
|Paul Möllecken,
FR>DE
|Max-Ernst-Gymnasium,
Brühl
|78
|284
|Estonia
|Liisa Maria Võhmar,
EN>ET
|Tartu Jaan Poska Gümnaasium,
Tartu
|7
|28
|Ireland
|Maitilde Warsop
EN>GA
|Coláiste Chroí Mhuire gan Smál,
Co. na Gaillimhe
|13
|53
|Greece
|Άννα Κουκή
EN>EL
|5ο Γενικό Λύκειο Ηρακλείου,
Ηράκλειο
|21
|90
|Spain
|Fernando González Herreros,
EN>ES
|Colegio Plurilingüe Mariano, Vigo
|59
|262
|France
|Maxence Launay-Querré,
EN>FR
|Lycée Pilote Innovant du Futuroscope,
Jaunay-Marigny
|79
|371
|Croatia
|Klara Ferišak
EN>HR
|Srednja škola Zlatar,
Zlatar
|12
|55
|Italy
|Ginevra Mingione,
EN>IT
|Liceo Pluricomprensivo Renato Cartesio,
Villaricca (NA)
|76
|363
|Cyprus
|Δήμητρα Ελένη Νάκου
DE>EL
|Λύκειο Αγίας Φυλάξεως,
Λεμεσός
|6
|28
|
Latvia
|Reinis Martinsons,
EN>LV
|Rīgas Angļu ģimnāzija,
Riga
|8
|31
|Lithuania
|Eglė Pranckutė,
EN>LT
|Jurbarko Antano Giedraičio-Giedriaus gimnazija,
Jurbarkas
|11
|49
|Luxembourg
|Dimitra Tsekoura,
FR>EL
|Ecole Privée Fieldgen, Luxembourg
|6
|26
|Hungary
|Nyíri Kata Luca,
EN>HU
|Kecskeméti Bányai Júlia Gimnázium,
Kecskemét
|21
|86
|Malta
|Giulia Cilia,
MT>EN
|G.F. Abela Junior College,
Msida
|6
|22
|Netherlands
|Julia Suijker,
NL>EN
|Emmauscollege,
Rotterdam
|26
|69
|Austria
|Theresa Drexler,
HU>DE
|International School Kufstein Tirol,
Kufstein
|19
|69
|Poland
|Agata Kurpisz,
EN>PL
|1 Liceum Ogólnokształcące im. K. Marcinkowskiego,
Poznań
|52
|215
|
Portugal
|Ana Leonor Sargento Amado,
EN>PT
|Agrupamento de Escolas da Batalha,
Batalha
|21
|95
|Romania
|David Nicolae Şolga,
EN>RO
|Liceul Teoretic „George Moroianu”,
Săcele
|33
|156
|Slovenia
|Elizabeta Tomac,
FR>SL
|Škofijska klasična gimnazija,
Ljubljana
|8
|36
|Slovakia
|Simona Šepeľová,
EN>SK
|Gymnázium sv. Jána Zlatoústeho,
Humenné
|14
|60
|Finland
|Sanni Airola,
EN>FI
|Puolalanmäen lukio,
Turku
|14
|55
|Sweden
|Agnieska Mikulska,
PL>SV
|Rinmangymnasiet,
Eskilstuna
|21
|83
|TOTAL
|681
|2,883
* The number of participating schools from each EU country is equal to the number of seats it has in the European Parliament, with the schools selected randomly by computer.
