EU's young translator contest unveils this year's 27 winners

Amira Dhifallah

The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its 16th Juvenes Translatores translation contest for secondary schools.

This year, 2,883 participants put their language skills to the test, choosing to translate a text between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages. Of the 552 language combinations available, the students from 681 schools used 141 combinations, including Spanish into Slovenian and Polish into Danish. The results are in today!

The students participating in the contest enjoyed the opportunity to discover translation. As students from a school in Spain school put it: ‘Our English teacher is a former translator and we’ve all enjoyed every bit of the preparation process, practising with texts from past years and learning about the challenges of translation in the EU institutions. We’ve even planned a visit to a university that runs a degree in translation to learn more about this world.’

The European Commission’s translators selected 27 winners, one for each EU country, as well as 287 students who received special mentions for their outstanding translations.

The award ceremony for the 27 winners will take place in Brussels, on 31 March 2023.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation has organised the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators‘) contest every year since 2007. Over the years, the contest has been a life-changing experience for many of its entrants and winners. Some have decided to study translation at university, and some have joined the European Commission’s translation department as a trainee or a full-time translator.

Background

The goal of the Juvenes Translatores contest is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. The competition is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU.

Multilingualism, and therefore translation, have been an integral feature of the EU since the European Communities were first created. It was enshrined in the very first Regulation adopted in 1958 (EEC Council: Regulation No 1). Since then, the number of official EU languages has grown from 4 to 24, as more countries joined the EU.

2022-2023 Juvenes Translatores winners:

COUNTRY

 

 WINNER PARTICIPANTS   
Name,
language pair		 Name of the school,
city		 Number of schools Number of students  
Belgium  William Dancourt-Cavanagh

FR>EN

 Lycée Français Jean Monnet,

Bruxelles

 18 78  
Bulgaria  Ивет Качурова
DE>BG		 91 Немска езикова гимназия „Проф. Константин Гълъбов“, София 17 79  
Czechia Max Petrnoušek,

EN>CS

 Gymnázium Česká Lípa,

Česká Lípa

 21 89  
Denmark  Josefine Qi Drechsler,

EN>DA

 Rødkilde Gymnasium,

Vejle

 14 51  
Germany  Paul Möllecken,

FR>DE

 Max-Ernst-Gymnasium,

Brühl

 78 284  
Estonia  Liisa Maria Võhmar,

EN>ET

 Tartu Jaan Poska Gümnaasium,

Tartu

 7 28  
Ireland  Maitilde Warsop

EN>GA

 Coláiste Chroí Mhuire gan Smál,

Co. na Gaillimhe

 13 53  
Greece  Άννα Κουκή

EN>EL

 5ο Γενικό Λύκειο Ηρακλείου,

Ηράκλειο

 21 90  
Spain  Fernando González Herreros,

EN>ES

 Colegio Plurilingüe Mariano, Vigo 59 262  
France  Maxence Launay-Querré,

EN>FR

 Lycée Pilote Innovant du Futuroscope,

Jaunay-Marigny

 79 371  
Croatia  Klara Ferišak

EN>HR

 Srednja škola Zlatar,

Zlatar

 12 55  
Italy  Ginevra Mingione,

EN>IT

 Liceo Pluricomprensivo Renato Cartesio,

Villaricca (NA)

 76 363  
Cyprus  Δήμητρα Ελένη Νάκου

DE>EL

 Λύκειο Αγίας Φυλάξεως,
Λεμεσός		 6 28  

Latvia		 Reinis Martinsons,

EN>LV

 Rīgas Angļu ģimnāzija,

Riga

 8 31  
Lithuania Eglė Pranckutė,

EN>LT

 Jurbarko Antano Giedraičio-Giedriaus gimnazija,

Jurbarkas

 11 49  
Luxembourg Dimitra Tsekoura,

FR>EL

 Ecole Privée Fieldgen, Luxembourg 6 26  
Hungary  Nyíri Kata Luca,

EN>HU

 Kecskeméti Bányai Júlia Gimnázium,

Kecskemét

 21 86  
Malta  Giulia Cilia,

MT>EN

 G.F. Abela Junior College,

Msida

 6 22  
Netherlands Julia Suijker,

NL>EN

 Emmauscollege,

Rotterdam

 26 69  
Austria Theresa Drexler,

HU>DE

 International School Kufstein Tirol,

Kufstein

 19 69  
Poland  Agata Kurpisz,

EN>PL

 1 Liceum Ogólnokształcące im. K. Marcinkowskiego,

Poznań

 52 215  

Portugal 		 Ana Leonor Sargento Amado,

EN>PT

 Agrupamento de Escolas da Batalha,

Batalha

 21 95  
Romania  David Nicolae Şolga,

EN>RO

 Liceul Teoretic „George Moroianu”,

Săcele

 33 156  
Slovenia  Elizabeta Tomac,

FR>SL

 Škofijska klasična gimnazija,

Ljubljana

 8 36  
Slovakia  Simona Šepeľová,

EN>SK

 Gymnázium sv. Jána Zlatoústeho,

Humenné

 14 60  
Finland  Sanni Airola,

EN>FI

 Puolalanmäen lukio,

Turku

 14 55  
Sweden  Agnieska Mikulska,

PL>SV

 Rinmangymnasiet,

Eskilstuna

 21 83    
TOTAL 681 2,883  

* The number of participating schools from each EU country is equal to the number of seats it has in the European Parliament, with the schools selected randomly by computer.

 

 

ec.europa.eu

pixabay

