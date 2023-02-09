EU’s young translator contest unveils this year’s 27 winners

The European Commission congratulates the 27 young winners of its 16th Juvenes Translatores translation contest for secondary schools.

This year, 2,883 participants put their language skills to the test, choosing to translate a text between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages. Of the 552 language combinations available, the students from 681 schools used 141 combinations, including Spanish into Slovenian and Polish into Danish. The results are in today!

The students participating in the contest enjoyed the opportunity to discover translation. As students from a school in Spain school put it: ‘Our English teacher is a former translator and we’ve all enjoyed every bit of the preparation process, practising with texts from past years and learning about the challenges of translation in the EU institutions. We’ve even planned a visit to a university that runs a degree in translation to learn more about this world.’

The European Commission’s translators selected 27 winners, one for each EU country, as well as 287 students who received special mentions for their outstanding translations.

The award ceremony for the 27 winners will take place in Brussels, on 31 March 2023.

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for Translation has organised the Juvenes Translatores (Latin for ‘young translators‘) contest every year since 2007. Over the years, the contest has been a life-changing experience for many of its entrants and winners. Some have decided to study translation at university, and some have joined the European Commission’s translation department as a trainee or a full-time translator.

Background

The goal of the Juvenes Translatores contest is to promote language learning in schools and give young people a taste of what it is like to be a translator. The competition is open to 17-year-old secondary school students and takes place at the same time in all selected schools across the EU.

Multilingualism, and therefore translation, have been an integral feature of the EU since the European Communities were first created. It was enshrined in the very first Regulation adopted in 1958 (EEC Council: Regulation No 1). Since then, the number of official EU languages has grown from 4 to 24, as more countries joined the EU.

2022-2023 Juvenes Translatores winners:

COUNTRY WINNER PARTICIPANTS Name,

language pair Name of the school,

city Number of schools Number of students Belgium William Dancourt-Cavanagh FR>EN Lycée Français Jean Monnet, Bruxelles 18 78 Bulgaria Ивет Качурова

DE>BG 91 Немска езикова гимназия „Проф. Константин Гълъбов“, София 17 79 Czechia Max Petrnoušek, EN>CS Gymnázium Česká Lípa, Česká Lípa 21 89 Denmark Josefine Qi Drechsler, EN>DA Rødkilde Gymnasium, Vejle 14 51 Germany Paul Möllecken, FR>DE Max-Ernst-Gymnasium, Brühl 78 284 Estonia Liisa Maria Võhmar, EN>ET Tartu Jaan Poska Gümnaasium, Tartu 7 28 Ireland Maitilde Warsop EN>GA Coláiste Chroí Mhuire gan Smál, Co. na Gaillimhe 13 53 Greece Άννα Κουκή EN>EL 5ο Γενικό Λύκειο Ηρακλείου, Ηράκλειο 21 90 Spain Fernando González Herreros, EN>ES Colegio Plurilingüe Mariano, Vigo 59 262 France Maxence Launay-Querré, EN>FR Lycée Pilote Innovant du Futuroscope, Jaunay-Marigny 79 371 Croatia Klara Ferišak EN>HR Srednja škola Zlatar, Zlatar 12 55 Italy Ginevra Mingione, EN>IT Liceo Pluricomprensivo Renato Cartesio, Villaricca (NA) 76 363 Cyprus Δήμητρα Ελένη Νάκου DE>EL Λύκειο Αγίας Φυλάξεως,

Λεμεσός 6 28

Latvia Reinis Martinsons, EN>LV Rīgas Angļu ģimnāzija, Riga 8 31 Lithuania Eglė Pranckutė, EN>LT Jurbarko Antano Giedraičio-Giedriaus gimnazija, Jurbarkas 11 49 Luxembourg Dimitra Tsekoura, FR>EL Ecole Privée Fieldgen, Luxembourg 6 26 Hungary Nyíri Kata Luca, EN>HU Kecskeméti Bányai Júlia Gimnázium, Kecskemét 21 86 Malta Giulia Cilia, MT>EN G.F. Abela Junior College, Msida 6 22 Netherlands Julia Suijker, NL>EN Emmauscollege, Rotterdam 26 69 Austria Theresa Drexler, HU>DE International School Kufstein Tirol, Kufstein 19 69 Poland Agata Kurpisz, EN>PL 1 Liceum Ogólnokształcące im. K. Marcinkowskiego, Poznań 52 215

Portugal Ana Leonor Sargento Amado, EN>PT Agrupamento de Escolas da Batalha, Batalha 21 95 Romania David Nicolae Şolga, EN>RO Liceul Teoretic „George Moroianu”, Săcele 33 156 Slovenia Elizabeta Tomac, FR>SL Škofijska klasična gimnazija, Ljubljana 8 36 Slovakia Simona Šepeľová, EN>SK Gymnázium sv. Jána Zlatoústeho, Humenné 14 60 Finland Sanni Airola, EN>FI Puolalanmäen lukio, Turku 14 55 Sweden Agnieska Mikulska, PL>SV Rinmangymnasiet, Eskilstuna 21 83 TOTAL 681 2,883

* The number of participating schools from each EU country is equal to the number of seats it has in the European Parliament, with the schools selected randomly by computer.

