Meeting of the board of trustees of the University of Debrecen’s foundation

At the most recent meeting of the board of trustees of the Foundation that maintains the University of Debrecen, Zoltán Szilvássy, rector and member of the board of trustees, informed the decision-making body about strategic decisions and international contracts based on the Economic Regulations of the University of Debrecen. In addition, amendment No. 5 of the public procurement plan of the University of Debrecen was accepted.

The board of trustees decided on the Publication and Excellence Ph.D. scholarships of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, based on which eighteen GTIDEA Excellence Ph.D. scholarships and twenty-five GTIDEA Publication awards will be awarded on September 22.

All of the candidates recommended for the award of the GTIDEA Excellence Ph.D. scholarship achieved a high ranking in the faculty rankings. Péter Nagy, president of the TTTT, made a proposal for the best doctoral students based on the unanimous opinion of the members of the Scientific and Social Advisory Board (TTTT), which supports the work of the chair of the faculties and the board of trustees. All of them have publications, most of them regularly give lectures at the university and appear at national and international professional forums. Their research plans were also recommended for support by the faculty expert committee and the TTTT.

The candidates nominated for the GTIDEA Publication Award also achieved a high ranking in the rankings of the faculty committee, and the members of the Scientific and Social Advisory Board also considered their works to be of outstanding importance. The publications proposed for the award were published in highly prestigious journals, and in the case of twenty-three of the twenty-five publications proposed for the award, both the first and the last authors are researchers at the University of Debrecen.

The members of the board of trustees also decided that in the future, in addition to financial support, the applicants can count on the support of the Foundation and the University of Debrecen in order to strengthen the skills and abilities that prepare them for a career in science.

Based on the proposals of the TTTT, the works of the winners of the Publication Award will be presented at the Kenézy villa, at the Journal Club. For the first time, five scientific studies will be presented, and the Ph.D. Excellences will be able to present themselves and present their research topic to the members of the board at the annual meeting of the TTTT.

Four members of the board of trustees, the secretary of the decision-making body, the auditor of assets and the chairman of the supervisory board were present at the board of trustees meeting.

(unideb.hu)