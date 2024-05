Professor Dr. György Borbély, biologist, former dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen, former dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the University of Debrecen, founding professor and head of the Department of Botany, died on April 23 at the age of 80, the bereaved family and the University of Debrecen announced.

Dr. György Borbély’s farewell was held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 2 p.m. in the Debrecen Reformed University Church.