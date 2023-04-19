The Lion King musical at oDEon in the theater of the University of Debrecen

The oDEon University Theater is preparing for its first own show this year. This time, they are working on the musical The Lion King. Like the highly successful Hair, this production is also staged by an authentic troupe made up of foreign students of the University of Debrecen.

The latest adaptation of the 1997 musical based on the 1994 classic animated film will be presented on April 24 and 25 at the Böszörményi úti theater of the University of Debrecen. Elton John and Tim Rice’s two-act joint Broadway play with more than a dozen songs was a resounding success on several stages around the world. Thanks to the troupe of foreign students of the university theater, a production with a unique atmosphere will be staged at the oDEon.

Hair was a great success, it was loved by both Hungarian and foreign audiences, and we wanted to present a similarly big hit in the sequel. At that time, students from thirteen countries played together on stage, and in this spirit, we were looking for an interesting and spectacular performance, one in which we could successfully integrate our company. The Lion King is a perfect choice from every point of view since everything was given in terms of the young people’s vocal talents and internationality to make the production possible. Even before the premiere, you can tell that it will be a great success. Although it is a cartoon adaptation, the fairy tales are not only watched by children, so the show will surely find its way to the older age group as well. What he has to say, his visual world and the musical material can be fun for everyone regardless of age

– said Veronika Végh, manager of the oDEon Theater.

As in Hair, 25 university students from thirteen countries will appear in The Lion King, for example, young people from India, Mexico, Russia, Iran, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa, and Brazil will hide in oDEon’s own designed costumes, which are based on the Broadway play they are made, but they are still unique, just like the scenery. During the performance, the LED wall will also be used, on which the Hungarian subtitles of the English-language play will be read, and in addition, animations will appear on it that match what is happening on stage, added the director of the university theater.

The musical The Lion King will be played at the oDEon on Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25, from 6 p.m.

Inquiries about tickets can be made at the email address odeon@zenetheatrum.hu

