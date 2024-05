From Monday, we will again experience a drop in fuel prices at domestic wells – holtankoljak.hu reported the news.

In the case of gasoline and diesel, the wholesale price will be reduced by HUF 2. Taking the above into account, the following average prices can be found at the wells from Wednesday:

95 gasoline: HUF 629/liter, diesel: HUF 616/liter.

The last price change was on May 1, when the price of both gasoline and diesel fell by HUF 3 each.