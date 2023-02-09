ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-September 2022

[3] Defined as the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 capital to the total risk exposure.

[2] Defined as the ratio of total profit (loss) for the year to total equity. Profitability indicators are not annualised.

Data for the total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the consolidated banking data with reference to end-September 2022, a dataset of the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.

The quarterly data cover the information required to analyse the EU banking sector and comprise a subset of the information that is available in the year-end dataset. The end-September 2022 data refer to 311 banking groups and 2396 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector’s balance sheet. These data include an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.

Reporters generally apply International Financial Reporting Standards and the European Banking Authority’s implementing technical standards on supervisory reporting, while some medium-sized and small reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may also cover data based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.

Some revisions to past data are disclosed together with the end-September 2022 data.