Several women were attacked by the three-member criminal gang in Debrecen

The Court of Debrecen, as a court of the second instance, held a public hearing on 17 November 2021 in the case of the three defendants who attacked several women in Debrecen in January 2018 from whom their values ​​had been taken away.

The tribunal reversed the trial court’s ruling by classifying the offense more mildly in three of the seven facts examined. In two of them, theft was established by the court instead of robbery, while in one case the court established its basic case instead of qualified robbery.

The duration of the custodial sentence imposed on the first-degree defendant was therefore commuted by the court from 9 years to 8 years, while the second-degree defendant was commuted from 7 years to 6 years and 4 months. The duration of the 3-year correctional education applied to the third-degree juvenile defendant was not changed by the court. He pulled an elderly woman to the ground on Rakovszky Street – police said.

According to one case legally established by the court, the first- and second-degree defendants were walking on Hatvan Street in Debrecen at half-past eight on January 3, 2018, when they noticed a woman walking in front of them. The 26-year-old recognized that the victim’s movement was difficult and therefore had only limited ability to prevent his values ​​from being taken away. The man was determined to forcibly take her bag in her hand. The defendant also communicated his decision to his partner, the 26-year-old woman, who followed the events throughout.

The man then hurried toward the victim, whose bag he suddenly grabbed and then pulled it out with a powerful motion. As a result, the woman lost her balance, fell, could no longer hold her bag. The man ran away, and seeing this, the second-degree defendant ran after him.

The defendant’s bag was later searched by the defendants, 3,000 forints of cash were taken out of it, and then the bag was thrown away along with the documents, bank card, and other valuables in it. During the incident, the victim suffered bruising injuries that healed within eight days.

However, the two defendants were charged with several crimes, with their juvenile partner committing a total of six more crimes in the city in January 2018 to the detriment of women from whom their valuables were taken. In four cases, the defendants also used violence, so it is considered robbery.

