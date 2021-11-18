There will be food distribution in Debrecen again in November

In November, the Morzsányi Love Association will once again invite all those who have struggled in life to visit.

There will be no on-site consumption. We ask everyone to wear a mask.

Our requests:

>> We are waiting for donations: food, DURABLE FOOD, fruit, potatoes, cakes in unlimited quantities;

>> Computers. laptops are also welcome

>> We are waiting for applications from bakeries, grocery stores, butchers and restaurants in Debrecen for cooperation;

>> We’re happy to bake someone’s patties, cakes, deep-fried meat, or God forbid a little meatballs, but if you’re left with a little cheese, we’re also welcome. Anyone who can bring food, please let us know in advance;

>> We also welcome volunteer helpers who feel they want to do something for the poor;

>> We also expect monetary donations.

The account number of the association:

A Morzsányi Love Association;

Erste Bank; Account number: 11600006-00000000-93568971

Information about in-kind donations to Morzaparti is requested until Friday, November 19 / 12.00.

Email address: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com.

If you would like to bring your donation to the venue, please do so by 10 a.m. Saturday if possible so that we can prepare everything for the start of the meal.

The Association organizers say.