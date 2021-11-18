Spectators can see the Speed Skating World Cup live only in Debrecen

Of the four stations in the World Cup series of short-track speed skaters, only the organizers in Debrecen undertook to hold the competition in front of spectators.

“Ticket sales are at a 50 percent level, which is especially good given the customs in Debrecen. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, there will be a strict admission, but a competition with a special atmosphere is still expected, because the other three venues had or will have a closed goalkeeper. ”

– said Lajos Kósa, President of the Hungarian National Skating Federation, at a press conference on Wednesday, which will host the Olympic qualifying competition from Thursday to Sunday.

“Debrecen has already hosted more than 40 world events, and in this sport it is hosting a special competition for the third time, which proves that the city of Hajdúság can be expected.”

– said Deputy Mayor Diana Wide. “It’s worthy of the city to host any sporting event”.

The Speed Skating World Cup in Debrecen is taking place with strict admission and continuous testing.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, there is a strict admission policy for accredited persons as well as for the staff working at the Phoenix Arena at the Debrecen World Cup for short-distance speed skaters from Thursday to Sunday.

On the morning of the first day of the race, accreditation could only be taken if the PCR test carried out two days before it was equally negative. After the two negative tests, you even had to pass a quick test before you were admitted on Thursday, and if that was negative – as evidenced by a different colored armband every day – it is possible to get the accreditation cards.

The organizers are well prepared, registration and testing will take place in four containers in the parking lot of the Phoenix Arena, the whole procedure will not take more than twenty minutes from arrival to receipt of accreditation.

The program will start on Thursday at 9.15 with the women’s 1,500 meters qualifiers, Petra Jászapáti, Rebeka Sziliczei-Német and Sára Luca from Bácskai will be interested in the first round. The man’s 1,500 qualifiers will be held in the morning, with Alexander Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang and Krueger John-Henry taking part.

In the afternoon, the women’s and men’s 1,500-meter quarterfinals, the 500-meter qualifiers – with Jászapáti, Barbara Somogyi, Zsófia Kónya and the Liu brothers and Krueger – and the 2,000-meter medley quarterfinals will take place.

MTI / debreceninap.hu