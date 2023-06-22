There will be a Latin dance evening in downtown Debrecen

The Creative Community of Debrecen is organizing a free Latin dance evening on Friday, June 30, in Debrecen, on Batthyány Street.

The event, which is also excellent for getting to know each other, starts at 6:00 p.m. Those interested can learn the basics of Latin American and South American dances with the help of professional dance instructors. Happy Time and Bachata Dance Dance Schools participate.

The organizers look forward to welcoming all interested parties!

Photos: Debreceni Pagony Facebbok page