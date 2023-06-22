A health industry center was established at the University of Debrecen with EU funding

A multidisciplinary health industry center was established at the University of Debrecen, and innovative health industry technologies and products were developed in a three-year program.

According to a press release from UD’s press center sent to MTI on Tuesday, the university’s program was implemented with consortium partners Gedeon Richter Nyrt. and Medyag Kft., for which the Economic Development and Innovation Operative received HUF 2.993 billion in non-refundable European Union support in the Széchenyi 2020 program, has been successfully completed. Program application.

The university’s vice chancellor is responsible for life sciences sector development was quoted in the announcement, who said at the project closing event that the change started 10 years ago at the University of Debrecen, which prioritized industrial relations. This started a learning process through which a system responsive to the needs of the industry was created.

József Tőzsér added: the program that is now ending helped this learning process in two main areas. On the one hand, the university was able to carry out an entire health industry innovation chain, from cell culture experiments to clinical testing, and on the other hand, forward-looking product developments were realized.

As part of the multidisciplinary health industry center, two independent units, the health industry and the metagenomics (examining genetic material found in samples taken from the natural environment) institute, were created.

Ildikó Kovácsné Bácskay, head of the health industry institute, emphasized that innovation today can only be realized with multidisciplinary cooperation.

As a result of the tender, the University of Debrecen plans to launch an MSc in health bioinformatics, an MSc in pharmaceutical development research and development manager, and specialized further training in pharmaceutical manufacturing technologist, the announcement reads.

(MTI)