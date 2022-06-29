Bolyai scholarship holders at the University of Debrecen

Ten young researchers from the University of Debrecen also won the János Bolyai Research Fellowship of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences this year. The results of the tender were published on the website of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences on Friday.

The performance-focused, high-prestige, national scholarship of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, founded in 1997, is the János Bolyai Research Fellowship, the aim of which is to encourage and recognize outstanding research and development performance among young researchers and to help them prepare for the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. The importance of the scholarship is increased by the fact that the amount increased from HUF 124,500 to HUF 250,000 when this year’s call for proposals was announced.

The list of winners can be found on the MTA page.

