A wanted Romanian was captured at Nagykereki

A Romanian citizen applied for entry at the Nagykereki Motorway Border Crossing Point shortly after midnight on June 28, 2022. Upon verification of his data, the border police found that the man had been issued an arrest warrant by the Győr Penitentiary Group because he had not paid the fine imposed on him by the Mosonmagyaróvár District Court for committing a drunk driving offense, so he was sentenced to prison.

The man was produced and then transferred to the Hajdú-Bihar County Penitentiary.

police.hu