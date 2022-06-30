The highest warning was issued today for the heat in Hajdú-Bihar County

Due to the danger of heat, the National Meteorological Service also issued first, second, and third-degree warnings. In some places, even in the late evening, the temperature drops to only 30 degrees.

According to the alarm signal sent to MTI, the highest level of warning is in force in Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, and Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok counties.

The average daily temperature in these areas can exceed 29 degrees Celsius.

There are second-degree warnings in other parts of the country, except for Vas County, where they are first-degree.

The highest daytime temperatures are expected to be between 33 and 39 degrees. By late evening, the temperature drops to between 23 and 30 degrees.

Attention was also drawn to the fact that the level of UV-B radiation can reach extreme levels nationwide. There are different criteria for warning the Meteorological Service and the National Chief Medical Officer about the heat. The national chief medical officer may order three grades, with a third-degree heat alarm valid from Monday to Thursday at midnight.

MTI