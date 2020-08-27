Middle East Christians Conclude Studies With Hungary Helps Grants

So far 21 Christian students from the Middle East have concluded their studies in Hungary with a grant from the government’s Hungary Helps programme, a government official said.

Two years ago the Hungarian government launched its grant scheme for Christian students who experienced persecution or lived in a minority, Tristan Azbej, the state secretary for aiding persecuted Christians, said. The government has made 100 scholarships available each year under the scheme, with the proviso that students return to work in their homeland, he said. The scheme has been put on hold this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to resume in 2021, he said.

