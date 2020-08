DKV Zrt. will accept the September monthly passes – which are valid for local bus, trolley bus and tram services – already from 28th August.

From August 28th, 2020, passengers can buy their monthly season tickets for September. The purchase is available online on the DKV website or at ticket offices. The electronic pass can be purchased without queuing, 24 hours a day, for any type of card or student card.

press release

pixabay