Overweight vehicles were screened by Hajdú-Bihar police

Bácsi Éva

Drivers were fined administratively.

Between 20 and 24 January 2022, the patrols of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters took action against the drivers of overweight vehicles on the M3 motorway in two cases. Police officers removed the vehicles from the traffic in the Polgár area, and during the measurement, it was established that one of them exceeded the maximum permissible gross weight by 1,420 kilograms and the other by 820 kilograms. The patrols imposed an administrative fine of HUF 350,000 and HUF 200,000 on the drivers, then detained them until the violation was terminated and the fine was paid.

