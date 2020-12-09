Coronavirus: a drinks store in Debrecen has been closed

The epidemic has struck. A drinks store in Debrecen was temporarily closed for non-compliance because:

at the time of the inspection, a customer was drinking alcohol in the foyer

– said Lieutenant Colonel Róbert Kiss at Friday’s briefing of the operational staff. Not only was the business sanctioned, but the customer was also fined on the spot, he added.

The curfew was violated by 308 people on Monday, one of whom didn’t follow the dog walking rule. On November 4, police had to take action against 10,838 offenders.

Passengers passing through Hungary were also checked on Monday, and 42 cases of violations of the transit rules were taken against them. Passengers have been screened since September, and 7091 actions have been taken against non-compliant people so far.

Police have personally checked those in official home quarantine 18,131 times in the past day. On Monday, 6,208 such restrictive measures were ordered, leaving 45,542 in official home quarantine. Of these, 3998 undertook to have the police check compliance with quarantine rules electronically.

(MTI)