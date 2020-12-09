Perfumes worth 1 million forints were stolen

Branded perfumes have been stolen across the country. One member of the team of thieves is currently under arrest, and the authority has issued European and international arrest warrants against the other two. Debrecen police have completed the investigation against the 70-year-old man.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a 70-year-old man and two of his companions in a criminal association. Between December 2019 and January 2020, the two men and their third partner, a 37-year-old woman, stole nearly 10 million forints of various branded perfumes and cosmetics from 15 stores in the country. They went from Miskolc through Debrecen and Keszthely to Nagykanizsa, from city to city like a chain.

The 70-year-old Romanian citizen was arrested by police on January 23, 2020, when the shop’s sellers identified him. The crimes done by the suspect were merged, and the proceedings were conducted by the Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters. The arrest of the man was ordered on January 26, 2020, by the Debrecen District Court. There is a well-founded suspicion that he didn’t commit the crimes alone. Based on the available evidence, the authority issued a European and international arrest warrant against 35-year-old Constantin Ciprian and 37-year-old Bacrita Alexandra.

Police officers took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu