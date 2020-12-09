You may not drink alcohol for more than two months if you get the Russian vaccine

Those preparing to be vaccinated by the new coronavirus vaccine must stop drinking for two weeks before immunization and 42 days after the first injection, Chief Medical Officer Anna Popova, head of the Russian Consumer Protection Inspectorate (Rospotrebnadzor), told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio on Tuesday.



Popova said it’s a two-component vaccine

21 days should elapse between the two vaccinations and immunity develops for another 21 days after the second injection. As we said, you shouldn’t drink alcohol for at least two weeks before the first dose.

She pointed out that alcohol consumption puts a strain on the body’s detoxification system, which hinders the development of protection.

Prior to the mass vaccination, which began in Moscow on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that alcohol consumption and the use of drugs that suppress the immune system should be stopped for 42 days. She added that to avoid infection, a mask should be worn and care should be taken to stay away from others.

Sergei Glagolev, an adviser to the Russian health minister, said at a medical meeting in Moscow on Tuesday that less than 0.5 percent of people vaccinated with both components of the Sputnik V vaccine had contracted Covid-19 disease. He said that 10 percent of the volunteers had a “flu-like syndrome” with a fever not exceeding 38 degrees that was easily treated with paracetamol. As he said, no serious unwanted or unforeseen reactions occurred during clinical testing.

Glagolev reports that 24,000 volunteers are participating in the “post-registration testing” of Sputnik V. He said that the interim results show that the risk of coronavirus infection will be reduced by more than 92 percent by day 42. He promised that detailed data on the clinical study of the vaccine would be published in the scientific press in the near future.

Popova said in a radio interview on Tuesday that any vaccine against Covid-19 would provide at least six months of protection against the virus.

The Russian Federal Agency for Biomedical Biology (FMBA) and Roscosmos said on Tuesday that the Russian astronauts’ team and the part of the training center staff that will be in direct contact with them will be vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

