The Hajdú-Bihar county police officers took action at the scene of three road traffic accidents involving personal injuries, which ended in a minor injury – read on police.hu.

The uniformers arrested five people, three of whom were found guilty of committing a crime and two of whom were found guilty of circumcision.

Police produced 20 people, 12 of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in eight cases.

police.hu