Testing of those working in the regional administration has also started in Debrecen

Targeted group testing will continue with those working in the territorial administration. István György, the Secretary of State for Territorial Administration of the Prime Minister’s Office, said at Monday’s online press conference of the operational tribunal: those who meet customers directly in government offices and district offices will be tested. He added that the testing can be used not only by those working in government offices but also by those who regularly meet clients due to their work, for example, due to consumer protection and administration.

Testing is still voluntary and free. In government and district offices, pre-booking has already been introduced to protect customers and clerks, and plexiglass cards have been installed in the customer area where wearing a mask is mandatory.

The two-week testing process involved university students, government officials, and representatives from other organizations. The testing consisted of 1,077 sampling teams, one unit consisting of two samplers. 1624 university students participated in the testing, which means 812 sampling teams. In addition, 265 teams were set up, organized by government offices from nurses with medical degrees. The Secretary of State thanked those who participated in the testing.

Results of last week’s testing: 8,873 tests were performed in nurseries, 117 results were positive, which is 1.32 percent. 39,840 tests were performed in kindergartens, 697 were positive, which is 1.75 percent. 83,400 tests were taken in schools, with 1,542 being positive, representing 1.91 percent.

István György said that 186,143 tests were performed in the second week of testing, compared to 181,506 in the first week, i.e. a total of 367,649 tests were performed during the two weeks. He added that the turnout was 63.33 percent. Overall, the rate of positive results was 2.44 percent in the first week and 1.98 percent in the last week. The Secretary of State stressed that in the last two weeks, antigen rapid tests were used to assess transfections in nurseries, kindergartens, schools, social and health care institutions, and positive cases were screened twice to reduce the spread of the virus. He said social homes and health care institutions are organizing the tests themselves, with government agencies providing the necessary tests even this week.

