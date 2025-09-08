Changeable weather expected this week

Changeable weather is expected this week: at the beginning of the week, the sunny, summer-like conditions may be interrupted by showers and thunderstorms; in the second half of the week the chance of precipitation increases and temperatures will drop, and by the weekend, under cloudy skies, daytime highs will remain below 30 degrees Celsius – according to the forecast of HungaroMet Zrt.

On Monday, mostly sunny weather with some high clouds is expected, but from the afternoon cumulus clouds will build up in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country, from which showers and thunderstorms may develop. The precipitation cells may be accompanied mainly by downpours, but also by small hail and strong, stormy wind gusts. Otherwise, winds will remain light or moderate. The highest daytime temperatures will range between 25 and 31 degrees.

On Tuesday, several hours of sunshine are expected alongside cumulus and high clouds. In the first half of the day, showers and thunderstorms may occur in several places except in western and southwestern areas; in the afternoon, mainly in the northeast, while by evening precipitation cells may also reach the southwest. Winds will remain moderate. Nighttime lows will be between 10 and 18 degrees, while daytime highs will generally range from 24 to 31 degrees, though it may be cooler near the northeastern border.

On Wednesday, cloud cover will increase from the west and southwest, with more sunshine in the northeast and east, and less elsewhere. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in Transdanubia and central regions, then after a few hours’ break, more showers and storms are likely again in Transdanubia. The southeast and south winds will pick up and strengthen in some places. Temperatures will range from 10–18 degrees in the morning to 25–33 degrees in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the sky will generally be very cloudy or overcast, with only short sunny intervals in small areas. Showers, thunderstorms, and rain are likely in many places. Southern winds may strengthen in some areas. Morning temperatures will mostly be between 17 and 22 degrees, with daytime highs ranging from 21 to 31, warmest in the southeast.

On Friday, cloudiness may decrease in the west, but the east will remain mostly cloudy with scattered rain, showers, and thunderstorms. Winds will temporarily shift to the north in Transdanubia, while elsewhere they will remain southerly and pick up. Temperatures will range from 14–20 degrees in the morning to 21–29 in the afternoon.

On Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and rain. Winds will mostly stay moderate. Temperatures will rise from 13–19 degrees in the morning to 23–29 in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the sky may be very cloudy or overcast, with rain, showers, and thunderstorms likely in many areas. Northwest winds will pick up and may be strong at times. Temperatures will rise from 13–19 degrees in the morning to 19–28 in the afternoon.

