Auchan recalls bulgur

Auchan is recalling its own-brand Bio Bulgur product because pesticide residues above the limit were found in it, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) told MTI on Saturday.

The recall concerns the 500-gram product, which is distributed by Auchan Magyarország Kft. The product’s shelf life is between September 14 and November 18, 2024.

Auchan also refunds the price of the products without a block, customers can return them to any store. The store chain published information about the recall on its website, Nébih wrote.