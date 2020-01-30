No coronavirus in Hungary

Coronavirus is not present in Hungary, but the authorities are implementing preventive measures, a government health official has said.

“We are taking the illness seriously,” Ildikó Horváth, the state secretary for health, told a news conference on Wednesday. But no one in Hungary is suffering from coronavirus as yet, she added. Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, said travellers are being given advice and written information. Also, hand sanitizers have been provided at the main international airport. Further, airport staff are ready to identify any symptoms of the disease, she added.

A Chinese pilot who is being treated in a Budapest hospital shows no sign of being infected with coronavirus, the Ministry of Human Resources (Emmi) said in a statement on Wednesday. The pilot was taken from Liszt Ferenc International Airport to a city hospital on Tuesday evening with a fever and was put in isolation and under observation. He is no longer feverish and has no symptoms of the illness, the statement added. The ministry dismissed press reports that the patient had been unconscious at the airport as “rumour”. It said the case of the pilot was evidence that Hungary’s epidemic system was in working order.

MTI