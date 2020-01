Hungary’s three-month rolling average jobless rate fell to 3.3% in December, down 0.2 percentage point from the previous month and 0.3 percentage point lower than twelve months earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. The rate covers unemployment among those between the ages of 15 and 74.

In absolute terms, there were 155,200 unemployed, 8,100 fewer than in the previous month and down 12,000 from a year earlier.

MTI