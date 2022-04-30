DK Calls on EP Pegasus Committee to Hear Justice Minister

The opposition Democratic Coalition has proposed that Justice Minister Judit Varga be interviewed by the European Parliament’s Pegasus committee.

DK MEP Sándor Rónai told an online press briefing that the committee was in charge of investigating abuse of the spy software in Europe. In recent months, members of the Orbán government have made contradictory statements, and the committee should hear Varga as the “number one government official in charge of the issue”, he said. Her direct subordinates have signed the instructions for “illegal monitoring”, and Varga has not given a clear explanation for months, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay