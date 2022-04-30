Over 12,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Thursday

Fully 5,999 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Thursday, while another 6,221 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 758 people, the police website said on Friday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it said. Budapest police received 344 refugees, 187 children among them, by train, according to the municipal police website.

