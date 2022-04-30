Hungary Records 1,384 New Covid Infections, 12 Deaths

Altogether 12 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 1,384 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,406,501 people have received a first jab, while 6,192,643 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,863,124 Hungarians have received a booster third shot and 287,080 a fourth shot. The number of active infections dropped further, to 50,521, while hospitals are treating 1,427 Covid-19 patients, 41 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,901,017 have been registered with the virus, while 46,201 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,804,295 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay