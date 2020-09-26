KSH: More Births, Fewer Deaths in Hungary Between January-August

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first eight months of the year as the number of births increased by 4.7% and the number of deaths decreased by 4.4% compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported.

The figures show that there were 61,054 births in January-August, up 2,734. The number of deaths was 84,099, down 3,888 from last year, KSH said. The rise in births and the drop in deaths means that the rate of natural population decline slowed by 22% compared with the same period last year. The number of marriages went up to 44,832, an increase of 1,363 from last year, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay