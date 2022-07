Fire broke out in Hajdúböszörmény, Arad street.

On July 27th, a twelve-square-meter outbuilding in the yard of a family home in Hajdúböszörmény burned down in its entirety. Firefighters from Hajdúnánás and Debrecen extinguished the flames in Arad street with three jets of water, the disaster management reported.

