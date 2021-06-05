Hungary Records 26 Covid Fatalities, 269 New Infections

Twenty-six patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 269 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

 

So far 5,238,903 people have received a first jab, while 3,814,194 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections went down to 64,648, while hospitals are treating 702 Covid patients, 78 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 7,393 people in official quarantine, while 5,884,887 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 805,571 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,818. Fully 711,105 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

 

