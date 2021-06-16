Nearly half of health care workers are planning to retire

From June 15, health workers can resign again. In March, when the health service legal relationship was introduced, about five thousand people left the field.

A total of 1,200 health workers responded to the Independent Health Trade Union (FESZ) survey, with 8 per cent planning to retire and 48 per cent planning to resign as the restriction came into force in November and can be lifted again from 15 July. in health care – Népszava detailed.

The FESZ survey also shows that less than half of those planning to leave would stay in health care – they would either work in another public institution or in private companies, or they might work abroad. The majority, on the other hand, would leave the field as well.

Adrianna Soós, president of FESZ, said that low wages and disadvantages associated with legal service are the most common reasons for planned departures. Many are also disturbed by the fact that, in addition to authorizing employers for second jobs, they request detailed information, sometimes including their privacy.

