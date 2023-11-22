Yellow Weather Alert Issued Due to Thick Fog

On Wednesday, in the first half of the day, the clouds will decrease from the north, the mist and fog patches will quickly dissipate, and the sun will shine for several hours.

However, in the central part of the country, the sky may be very cloudy, there may be shower in certain places, reports idokep.hu. The northerly wind in Western Transdanubia and the northeastern part of the country will be strong, sometimes even stormy, but in the central part of the country the air movement remains weak or moderate.

The National Meteorological Service issued a first-degree warning for six counties due to fog. As it was written, the dense fog in the northern and northeastern part of the country is gradually dissipating as a result of the increasing and strengthening winds in a larger area.

The highest daytime temperature will be between 2 and 10 degrees, the warmest is expected in the central part of the country.

idokep.hu

pixabay

OMSZ