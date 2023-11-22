Yet Another Battery Factory Got Important Permits in Debrecen

The Chinese Eve Power, which is building a battery factory in the north-western economic zone of Debrecen, next to the BMW factory, received the permit for the construction work of the first phase of the landscaping and deep foundation preparatory to the investment.

According to the available information, the building permit is for the landscaping of an area of ​​281,408 square meters on the border of Debrecen, as well as a so-called CNT plant (this abbreviation covers “carbon nanotube” technology), an electrode plant, an assembly plant, a molding plant and a sorting warehouse applies to deep foundation works. The battery factory itself is scheduled to be handed over in 2026.

Eve Power arrived at BMW’s request to supply its Hungarian factory with new generation cylindrical battery cells. The state provides HUF 14 billion in support for the HUF 400 billion project.

CATL started production in December 2022 at its first European plant, in Thuringia in central Germany, and Europe’s largest battery factory is currently being built in Debrecen, which, according to plans, would already be producing within 2-3 years and whose capacity would reach 100 GWh per year.



