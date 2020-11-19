Hungary-Brazil Alliance Built on Shared Values, Interests

Hungary and Brazil have built an alliance based on their shared interests and values, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after talks with his Brazilian counterpart Ernesto Araújo.

The governments of Hungary and Brazil take similar approaches to the “most pressing issues” in international politics, with both countries facing “continued attacks by the liberal mainstream” and being “targets of a continued smear campaign and intimidation attempts”, Szijjártó, who is currently in quarantine having contracted coronavirus, said in a video message on Facebook. The minister said “anti-nation, anti-religion and anti-family forces” were stepping up their “attacks” at the international level against “governments pursuing patriotic, pro-family, Christian policies”. “This is why it is important that governments, such as those of Hungary and Brazil, strengthen their cooperation,” Szijjártó said.

He said that both countries condemn attacks targeting Christians and strongly support efforts aimed at thwarting those attacks. Both countries also strongly oppose migration and reject policies that deem their political systems democratic on the basis of whether or not they accept to take in illegal immigrants.

As regards diplomatic issues, Szijjártó said they reaffirmed their cooperation within the United Nations. Brazil will support Hungary’s bid for the presidency of the UN General Assembly in 2022 and 2023 while Hungary will back Brazil’s candidacy to the UN Security Council and the International Criminal Court, the minister said. Further, Hungary supports Brazil’s OECD membership and is open to having a “meaningful debate” on a free trade agreement between the European Union and Latin American countries, he said. In bilateral defence cooperation, Szijjártó called Tuesday’s agreement on Hungary’s purchasing two KC-390 military transport aircraft from a Brazilian aerospace manufacturer an important development.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay