Budget Has Room for Second Wave of Epidemic

Hungary’s economic protection measures introduced so far have been sufficient and proportionate, and there is room for further intervention in the budget if a second wave of the novel coronavirus epidemic makes it necessary, daily Világgazdaság said, citing the innovation and technology minister.

László Palkovics said facilities have now been prepared not only for health but also economic protection. Commenting on the energy strategy, Palkovics said nuclear energy played a vital role in achieving carbon neutrality and “in the area of renewable energy we have dedicated ourselves to solar power instead of wind energy”.

“We will need to spend between 600 billion forints (EUR 1.7bn) and 1,500 billion forints to fulfil all tasks but European Union funding could also help,” he added. “It is a realistic target” that 50 billion euros should be available during the 2021-2027 EU budget period as against 32 billion euros in 2014-2020, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay