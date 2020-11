On Monday at 15:44, the second little daughter of the Debrecen attacker, Patrik Tischler, was born, who was named Tamara – writes DVSC.hu.

She saw the light of day in Nyíregyháza, with 51 centimeters and 3550 grams. Fortunately, Tamara and her mother, Petra, are well and in good health – adds the club’s website.

The proud father

photos: DVSC.hu