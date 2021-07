A twenty-five-square-meter boiler house on a farm on the outskirts of Egyek, set in motion with a two-and-fifty-square-foot assembly hall. A high-performance air compressor and wood waste burned in the building. The professional firefighters of the municipality of Tékafüred and the professional firefighters of Tiszafüred came to the scene, extinguishing the flames with a jet of water and hand tools. Post-production is currently underway.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate